Gamecock volleyball team earns its first win of the 2023 season

South Carolina volleyball rallied back for a series-opening loss Friday night to post a 3-1 win over Towson (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.

After a quiet opener, the veteran core of the team came through big with senior Riley Whitesides leading the team in kills (13) and digs (15), junior Oby Anadi with six blocks with four kills and sophomore Alayna Johnson stepping into the lineup and delivering eight kills on just 15 swings.

Freshmen Sydney Floyd and Campbell Paris each earned their first collegiate starts on Saturday after seeing their first collegiate action on Friday. Floyd dished out a team-high 26 assists, finding Paris eight times for kills.

The South Carolina volleyball team fed off an electric atmosphere and earned a 3-1 win over Towson to split the weekend series.@GamecockVolley pic.twitter.com/DZScuPZRS2 — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) August 26, 2023

Whitesides notched the team’s first double-double of the year, following up four in 2022. The senior has eight total for her career. She also moved up in to the top 10 for career kills in the rally scoring era after Saturday. She currently stand at 791.