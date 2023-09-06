South Carolina women's basketball team learns its SEC schedule

A third consecutive SEC championship will be the goal for the Gamecocks who will have five of its first eight SEC contests away from the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women’s basketball has learned its SEC schedule as the team chases a third consecutive SEC title.

The first game of the SEC slate is at Florida (Jan. 4). Home games against Mississippi State (Jan. 7) and Kentucky (Jan. 15) sandwich a trip to Columbia, Missouri (Jan. 11).

That is followed by games away from Columbia with trips to Texas A&M (Jan. 21) and LSU (Jan. 25) on the schedule.

The January calendar concludes with a home game against Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), while February tips off with a trip to the Plains at Auburn (Feb. 1). A three-game homestand is the next block of the schedule with Ole Miss (Feb. 4) and Mizzou (Feb. 8) coming to the Colonial Life Arena ahead of a non-conference matchup against UConn (Feb. 11).

The first of two games against Tennessee in the final month of the season begins with a trip to Knoxville (Feb. 15) followed by home games against Georgia (Feb. 18) and Alabama (Feb. 22). South Carolina’s last two road games feature trips to Kentucky (Feb. 25) and Arkansas (Feb. 29). The Gamecocks close out the regular season at home against Tennessee (Mar. 3).

South Carolina has won seven SEC regular-season titles in the last 10 seasons, not finishing lower than second in that time span. The Gamecocks added seven SEC Tournament titles in that time as well.