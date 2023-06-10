South Carolina basketball preview - head coach Lamont Paris likes what he has seen from his team during preseason practice.

The Gamecock men's basketball team is nearly two weeks into the preseason as the Lamont Paris era will begin year two in a few weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head basketball coach Lamont Paris opened the last portion of Thursday's practice for the media to observer and film.

Paris is coming off a season where Carolina went 11-21, 4-14 in the SEC. Growing pains were expected given the makeup of the roster in the transition to a new coaching staff. Even with 5-star prospect G.G. Jackson on the court, Carolina would finish 12th in the SEC.

But as he looks at the makeup of his team heading into the 2023-2024 season, Paris likes what he sees. The coach says if team's overall defense is solid, he will feel much better about his team's chances because he feels the offense will be there.

Carolina will host Wofford on November 1 in a charity exhibition with proceeds going to the Maui Strong Fund.