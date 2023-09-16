The Kirby Connection in Columbia, Beamer was on Smart's first staff at Georgia

He spent four years in Columbia working for Steve Spurrier where he served as outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator. He also mentored the cornerbacks in 2008, then coached the Spurs and strong safeties and was the special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator in 2009 and 2010.

Beamer also had a two-year stint in Athens where he was a part of Kirby Smart's first coaching staff at Georgia. Beamer served as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. He says watching Smart navigate the challenges of being a first-time head coach provided him with a preview of what he would be dealing with when he took over the Gamecock program following the 2020 season. Beamer says the way Smart ran practices and his aggressive approach to recruiting are philosophies that have been implemented in Beamer's program at South Carolina.