South Carolina-Furman Preview

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — The first meeting between South Carolina and Furman was in 1892 and the 44-0 loss to the Paladins was the only game that season for the new Gamecock program.
Fast forward to 2023 and this upcoming matchup between the two teams will be the 50th meeting in the series.
South Carolina comes in on the heels of a 31-17 loss to UNC in Charlotte and with a showdown in Athens coming up in two Saturdays.
The Paladins will no doubt try to establish the running game with Dominic Roberto getting the workload. He is on the watch list for the Walter Payton Award which goes to the top country's top offensive player in the FCS ranks.
Furman is currently ranked sixth in the AFCA FCS Top 25, holding steady after last Thursday's 45-10 win at home over Tennessee Tech.
South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp is a Furman graduate and a former All-Southern Conference receiver for the Paladins.