If South Carolina can establish a strong running game against Georgia, that will help the Carolina cause

The Gamecocks will face top-ranked Georgia knowing its offensive line's play may ending being a gauge of how well the game is going.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lack of running game against North Carolina forced South Carolina into a one-dimensional plan of attack in the season opener.

Last week, the Gamecocks were able to create some space for the backs in the win over Furman.

This Saturday, the level of competition boomerangs back in the direction of facing a stout defense with the known goal of keeping the Gamecocks offense limited in what it can run at Samford Stadium.

USC offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has pieced together an offense line which he hopes will get better through experience and the experience of facing the defensive line of the top-ranked team in the country could very well accelerate that growth process.

"It's a line of scrimmage league," Loggains said of the SEC.

"Everything starts and finishes with that in this conference."