The Rattler Review - "This is the best camp I have been a part of"

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — The new Dowell Loggains-coordinated offense will make its debut Saturday, September 2 in Charlotte when the Gamecocks face North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has developed a more than solid working relationship with Loggains since December after Loggains was hired.
The two have gone through spring practice and now preseason camp is nearly two weeks in and Ratter is bullish on the offense and the overall tone at camp.
“This is the best camp I have been a part of,” Rattler said Tuesday.
“Offensively, I love everything we are doing. I don’t feel any growing pains myself. Group has been gelling. We have been playing fast. We have a ton of explosive plays and touchdowns this camp. Way more than last year, for sure. I feel like it is a complete turn. We are going to keep stacking days, keep gelling and keep creating that chemistry.”