The Rattler Review - "This is the best camp I have been a part of"

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler says the new offense which will be unveiled in Charlotte has seen its share of explosive plays in practice.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — The new Dowell Loggains-coordinated offense will make its debut Saturday, September 2 in Charlotte when the Gamecocks face North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has developed a more than solid working relationship with Loggains since December after Loggains was hired.

The two have gone through spring practice and now preseason camp is nearly two weeks in and Ratter is bullish on the offense and the overall tone at camp.

“This is the best camp I have been a part of,” Rattler said Tuesday.