Beamer reacts to a rough Tuesday practice, builds up the USC offense

"We did not practice today like it was game week which was disappointing. Thought there would be a lot more urgency out there today and it wasn't terrible and it wasn't everyone. We had too many groups, too many individuals that practiced today like everything was going to be OK on Saturday night. We practiced today like we just assumed things are going to happen a certain way on Saturday night. Frankly, the way we practiced at a lot of positions today, we will get out absolute butts kicked on Saturday night if we practiced like we did today at some certain spots. That is players and coaches."