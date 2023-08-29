Beamer reacts to a rough Tuesday practice, builds up the USC offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is clear Shane Beamer has seen better Tuesdays from his team.
The coach came to the podium for his Tuesday news conference grousing over his team's overall body of work from a workout that comes four days from the season opener in Charlotte.
"Disappointed with the way we practiced today," Beamer said.
"We did not practice today like it was game week which was disappointing. Thought there would be a lot more urgency out there today and it wasn't terrible and it wasn't everyone. We had too many groups, too many individuals that practiced today like everything was going to be OK on Saturday night. We practiced today like we just assumed things are going to happen a certain way on Saturday night. Frankly, the way we practiced at a lot of positions today, we will get out absolute butts kicked on Saturday night if we practiced like we did today at some certain spots. That is players and coaches."
On a more positive topic, Beamer and quarterback Spencer Rattler are bullish on the offensive system installed by new coordinator Dowell Loggains. Rattler says the new offense suits him better than the 2022 system and the first test will come Saturday night in Charlotte in the form of North Carolina.