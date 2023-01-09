Why Beamer went into the family business, USC head coach will kick off year three Saturday night

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer talks about what lured him into the coaching profession.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer will kick off his third season at the helm of the Gamecock program Saturday night when the USC faces North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

This is a rematch of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl which was won by South Carolina 38-21 and included Beamer taking a Duke's Mayo Bowl bath.

When Beamer began his coaching career, he didn't envision that would be a part of his obligations. What drew Beamer into the coaching profession was the chance to compete whether on game day, on the recruiting trail or watching players compete in practice.