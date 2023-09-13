Studying up, USC offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains spent part of the summer getting ready for Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it comes to preparing for opponents, the work is done long before the first snap of game week workouts.

South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains says during the summer when initial scouting reports on 2023 opponents are created, a good bit of information is gained by seeing where the coordinators and head coaches were previously.

Case in point - one of Georgia's co-defensive coordinators is former USC head coach Will Muschamp who spent nearly five seasons in charge of the Carolina programs. Loggains and his offensive coaches have used game video from this year as well as from previous games involving Muschamp and his fellow co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann along with the schemes head coach Kirby Smart ran during his days at Alabama.