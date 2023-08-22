USC's Kroeger is named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press.
The senior from Lake Forest, Ill., is coming off a season where he was named a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association.
Last year, Kroeger averaged 46.1 yards per punt, including a net of 42.8 yards. The first-team All-SEC punter recorded 18 punts of 50 or more yards, including a career-long 79-yarder against Georgia State. Twenty-nine of his 58 punts (50 percent) were downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Kroeger was one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award last season, which recognizes the nation’s top punter. He was listed on “Ray’s 8” six times during the year and was the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week following his efforts in the season opener against Georgia State.