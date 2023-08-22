USC's Kroeger is named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press

Kai Kroeger has been very effective for South Carolina's special teams and is very much in the conversation as one of the greatest at his position in program history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

The senior from Lake Forest, Ill., is coming off a season where he was named a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association.

Last year, Kroeger averaged 46.1 yards per punt, including a net of 42.8 yards. The first-team All-SEC punter recorded 18 punts of 50 or more yards, including a career-long 79-yarder against Georgia State. Twenty-nine of his 58 punts (50 percent) were downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.