Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks have announced that head coach Will Muschamp has named John Scott Jr. as the team's defensive line coach.

Scott Jr. replaces Lance Thompson as defensive line coach, who has been with the Gamecocks since 2015.

"I was very impressed with John during a lengthy interview that I conducted with him," said Muschamp. "He is very detailed-oriented and what I would call a 'grinder'. He also has an NFL background and has experience coaching elite players, something that was very important to me. He's a good fit for our staff."

Scott Jr. is a native of Greer, and spent the last two seasons coaching defensive tackles at Arkansas. He was a defensive quality control coach and defensive line assistant coach with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2016.

Scott Jr. played college football at Western Carolina, spending three years playing professional football.