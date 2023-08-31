USC announces non-conference hoops schedule

Year two of the Lamont Paris era will officially tip off November 6 against USC Upstate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team has announced its non-conference slate for the upcoming 2023-24 season with nine home games on the docket before the start of the new year.

The regular season opener is set for November 6 against USC Upstate,

Carolina will face the first of its three ACC opponents on Nov. 10 in the Hall of Fame Series against Virginia Tech. The game will be played in downtown Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. The Gamecocks and Hokies will tip at approximately 9:30 p.m. (ET) after Florida and Virginia.

Other November highlights include a trip to the desert for the Arizona Tip-Off on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. The Gamecocks will face DePaul for the first time since 2015 in game one then face either Grand Canyon or San Francisco in game two.

South Carolina will host Notre Dame in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks will face George Washington at home on Dec. 1 before travelling to Littlejohn Coliseum to face in-state rival Clemson on Dec. 6.

Other December highlights include home games with in-state schools Charleston on Dec. 16 and Winthrop on December 19.

The final non-conference games are Dec. 22 against Elon and Dec, 30 against FAMU.

South Carolina non-conference basketball schedule

Nov. 6 Upstate

Nov. 10 Virginia Tech (HOF series in Charlotte)

Nov. 13 VMI

Nov. 17 AZ Tip-Off vs. DePaul Nov. 17

Nov. 19 AZ Tip-Off vs. Grand Canyon/SFU

Nov. 28 @ 7p.m. – Notre Dame – ACC/SEC Challenge

Dec. 1 George Washington

Dec. 6 at Clemson

Dec. 9 at ECU

Dec. 16 Charleston Southern

Dec. 19 Winthrop

Dec. 22 Elon