COLUMBIA, SC — There have been cancellations and schedule changes for football this weekend. Coastal Carolina is playing Campbell Wednesday night but what's the status of USC's game against Marshall at Williams Brice Stadium?

Marshall has buses available if their flights gets canceled. The Gamecocks have been practicing, the athletic department have been monitoring Florence and today at his press conference Coach Muschamp said that they are looking forward to a football game. making sure players' families are safe but they plan to play Saturday night.

“We’re ready to go Saturday night at 7:32 (for the) kick. We’re in great hands in this state with

Governor (Henry) McMaster and President (Harris) Pastides here at the university and Coach

(Ray) Tanner," Muschamp said. "I’m preparing for a football game, and obviously my thoughts and prayers are with the people on our coast and the North Carolina coast and whoever this storm may affect. As far as I’m concerned, that’s where we’re headed.”

Muschamp added that USC is helping to make sure that players and their families are taking care of if Florence hits South Carolina.

“All of our players’ families on the coast, we’re trying to make sure they have a place here in

Columbia. The School Opportunity Fund can handle that. (It’s) no different than, I believe, it

was last year when the hurricane hit South Florida, we offered all of our players’ families (the)

opportunity within the entire athletic department, for their families to evacuate and come to

Columbia. We’re in the process of doing that right now.”

Marshall is 2-0 and USC is 1-1 going into Saturday night's game.

© 2018 WLTX