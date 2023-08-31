South Carolina volleyball team defeats Clemson 3-1

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — The South Carolina volleyball team recorded 13 service aces, the most in any match since 2010, in a 3-1 win over Clemson Wednesday night in Columbia.
The Tigers have not won in Columbia since 1994, a streak that now grows to 11 games in a row.
The 13 service aces are the most in a match of any length since Sept. 26, 2010 against The Citadel. The total is one behind the record for most aces in a four-set match in the modern scoring era (since 2001), ironically against Clemson on Oct. 10, 2001 (14). Senior Riley Whitesides recorded a career-high four service aces.
South Carolina opens the month of September with another ACC foe, hosting Miami (Fla.) at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Capping the weekend will be a 1 p.m. match against Troy on Sunday, which will end the five-game season-opening homestand.