South Carolina volleyball team defeats Clemson 3-1

The Gamecocks delivered 13 service aces to regain bragging rights from the rivals in the Upstate.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — The South Carolina volleyball team recorded 13 service aces, the most in any match since 2010, in a 3-1 win over Clemson Wednesday night in Columbia.

The Tigers have not won in Columbia since 1994, a streak that now grows to 11 games in a row.

The 13 service aces are the most in a match of any length since Sept. 26, 2010 against The Citadel. The total is one behind the record for most aces in a four-set match in the modern scoring era (since 2001), ironically against Clemson on Oct. 10, 2001 (14). Senior Riley Whitesides recorded a career-high four service aces.