South Carolina volleyball players earns SEC award

Ellie Ruprich is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the first SEC award for the 2023 season for the Gamecock volleyball program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senior middle blocker Ellie Ruprich is this week's SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the team’s first honor of the season and the fourth weekly award of Ruprich’s career. She has previously been named SEC Freshman of the Week twice and now has two Defensive Player of the Week awards.

After just five blocks in the first two games of the season, Ruprich recorded 25 total blocks in wins over Clemson, Miami and Troy.

Ruprich is part of a Gamecock defense that currently leads the SEC in blocks per set (2.85) and ranks 23rd nationally. Ruprich’s season average of 1.50 blocks per set ranks second in the conference among individuals and 25th among all NCAA players.