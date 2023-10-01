South Carolina volleyball drops a hard-fought match to #4 Florida 3-1

The Gamecocks were competitive against the high-powered Gators before falling in four games as their quest for that elusive first SEC win of 2023 continues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team put up a valiant effort against the fourth-ranked Florida Gators before dropping a 3-1 decision.

Florida took the first two games by identical 25-19 scores before the Gamecocks responded with a 25-23 in game three.

The Gators would seize command in the fourth games and hold on for 25-20 decision to take the match.

South Carolina (6-7, 0-4 SEC) was led by Riley Whitesides who recorded 16 kills. Kiune Fletcher added Lauren McCutcheon put up 11 against the taller Florida team.