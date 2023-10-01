South Carolina volleyball drops a hard-fought match to #4 Florida 3-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team put up a valiant effort against the fourth-ranked Florida Gators before dropping a 3-1 decision.
Florida took the first two games by identical 25-19 scores before the Gamecocks responded with a 25-23 in game three.
The Gators would seize command in the fourth games and hold on for 25-20 decision to take the match.
South Carolina (6-7, 0-4 SEC) was led by Riley Whitesides who recorded 16 kills. Kiune Fletcher added Lauren McCutcheon put up 11 against the taller Florida team.
The Gamecocks will return to action Sunday at home against Auburn.