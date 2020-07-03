COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina began their series with Cornell in a big way. The Gamecocks came back from down 2-0 and ended up winning the game 10-2.

Cornell got on the board first, scoring two runs in the second inning. USC responded in the same inning with four runs of their own. Jeff Heinrich started things off with a single to right field, bringing Brady Allen home to cut the lead to 2-1. Colin Burgess got on base thanks to an error by Cornell's outfield. Two Gamecocks players scored on the play to make the game 3-2 in favor of the home team. Noah Myers finished off the inning with an RBI to make the lead 4-2. USC wouldn't look back after that. Wes Clarke hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to extend his team's lead. The final score would be 10-2 South Carolina.

Game two of the series will be Saturday, March 7th. First pitch is set for 4pm.