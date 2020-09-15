Gamecocks wrap up preseason camp, look ahead to Tennessee

The South Carolina Gamecocks wrapped up preseason camp on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks wrapped up preseason camp on Tuesday with one final practice. The team will enjoy an off day on Wednesday before starting game preparations for Tennessee on Thursday.

"We got a lot done today," said head coach Will Muschamp. "We did a lot of special teams work today to go back to see where some guys are fitting in. You've got to have a lot of depth. We're heading into the unknown as far as the season is concerned, so we've got to create depth on our football team and have a bunch of guys ready to go in all three phases."

Muschamp said he felt like he got what he wanted to out of preseason camp. The head coach also noted that the upcoming season is going to be very different, with some guys missing time because of quarantine issues. He said that is why it's very important for everyone on the team to be ready to play at any given time.

Coach Muschamp also noted that in-season practices are going to be a little different this year. "We'll do more good-on-good work than we have before because we've got to have more guys ready to play," said the head coach. "We'll do more of what we call 'cross-over work' where ones and twos are going to go against each other. We'll have less scout work. We'll have more walk-thrus in scout periods to get the looks we need. It's more like an NFL practice because you may be limited in your roster, so you've got to have more guys ready to play."