Gamecock Women's Soccer defeats Kentucky 1-0 to improve to 2-1-0 on the season

USC freshman Catherine Barry scores the games only goal to lift her team to a 1-0 win over Kentucky.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock women's soccer secured a 1-0 win over Kentucky on Sunday to improve their season record to 2-1-0.

The score was tied at zero after the first half, but in the 52nd minute, that would change with a Catherine Barry goal off a corner kick play. The freshman now has three of the team's five goals this season.

"My goal today was to just go out there and do whatever it took to help the team win and contribute anyway I could," Barry said after the game. "I think halftime was huge for us today. It was a great time for us to get together and get back on the same page. We knew we weren't playing to our full potential in the first half."

Sophomore Heather Hinz made her first collegiate start in the goal for the Gamecocks against Kentucky. The Maryland native notched one save in the shutout win.

"I was able to play 45 minutes last year, but nothing is as exciting as playing the whole game and getting a shutout," Hinz said after the win.