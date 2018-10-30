COLUMBIA, SC — The USC women's soccer team won a bevy of awards from the conference over the weekend. Junior defender and England native Grace Fisk won SEC Defensive Player of the year for the second year in a row.

Goal keeper Mikayla Krzeczowski, the all-time leader in shutouts, was named first team All-SEC. It's her third season making an ALL-SEC team.

Sophomore Lauren Chang made the ALL-SEC second team while Selma Sol Magnisdotter and Jylissa Harris were all freshman team selections.

These conference standouts and the rest of the Gamecocks will face Texas A&M on Tuesday for the first round of the SEC tournament at 3:30 pm on the SEC network.

