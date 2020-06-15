COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, it was announced that Hilinski's Hope Foundation would be receiving a big honor.

The foundation was named the recipient of The Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award by ESPN.

The Hilinski family started the non-profit following the 2018 suicide of Tyler Hilinski, the middle of three brothers. The foundations message is to "promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student-athletes". Hilinski's Hope has already raised more than half a million dollars to create programs for colleges and universities all over the country.

The award is part of the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which are usually given out during the week of the ESPYs. However, this year, the awards will be handed out on various ESPN programs.