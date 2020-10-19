Jaycee Horn, Kai Kroeger earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Cornerback Jaycee Horn and punter Kai Kroeger earned SEC Player of the Week honors after the Gamecocks 30-22 in over Auburn.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SEC announced on Monday that cornerback Jaycee Horn has been co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and punter Kai Kroeger has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In Saturday's 30-22 win over Auburn, Horn had two interceptions, the first two of his career, and a deflected pass leading to an interception by defensive back Jaylin Dickerson. Horn was also credited with four pass breakups and three tackles in the win. This award comes one day after the junior was named Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week.

Kroeger, a freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., punted the ball five times for a 48.4-yard average in the win over Auburn. He also had a career-best 53 yard punt during the game. Three of the freshman's five punts were downed inside the 20 yard line.