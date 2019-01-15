COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was clear during the 2018 season that South Carolina's running game was up and down for much of the year. The team made strides in the second half of the year but there's still room to improve.

The positive is that Carolina averaged 4.5 yards per rush which is an improvement from 3.9 in 2017. However USC finished with the 11th ranked rushing attack in the 14 team SEC.

USC had 15 rushing touchdowns which tied for next to last in the conference. Two of those scores were from quarterback Jake Bentley. If you go strictly by the running backs USC was next to last in the SEC.

152 rushing yards per game is ranked 12th in the SEC at the end of the 2018 season.

Will Muschamp has said he wants a running game and has seen improvement on the offensive line but there is still a long way to go. He's helped the cause by bringing in a new running backs coach in Thomas Brown.

Thomas comes after serving as the running backs coach under Mark Richt at Miami. As far as his resume his coached NFL stars like Melvin Gordon of the Chargers during his days at Wisconsin, the Patriots first round pick Sony Michel who ran for Thomas at Georgia and Corey Clement who is another Wisconsin product under Thomas.

During his career at Georgia, where he played alongside USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, Thomas produced over 2,600 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was second pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 going 60th overall.

So Muschamp brought in a guy who knows running backs and he was honest in his assessment of USC's backfield saying they have under performed that last couple of season.

USC has done their rushing by committee. Rico Dowdle is the "leader" of the committee leading the team in rushing the last three seasons but injuries have prevented him to really taking off.

The Gamecocks haven't had a 1,000 yard rusher since Mike Davis in 2014.

South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) runs the ball as he is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Torrey Dale (49) during the second quarter of the game at Davis Wade Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Turner, Ty'son Williams and Mon Denson have also shown flashes in the backfield and have been viable receivers but neither has been able to take advantage of the opportunity in the backfield.

The future will be interesting for USC at the tailback position. Rising sophomore Deshaun Fenwick made a splash with a 117 rushing performance against Chattanooga in the later part of the season.

As far as recruiting USC brought in three star recruit Kevin Harris out of Hinesville, GA who they really like. Thomas also hopes to bring in another running back in the late signing period.

Thomas said he like what Eric Wolford has done with the offensive line and that competition at the running back position will be the best thing for the players on the roster . He likes playing at least two running backs but he is looking for a type of player who can lead the backfield at USC going forward.

"Every down tailbacks. Guys that can play in-between the tackles, be physical enough in-between the tackles, guys that can play on the edge, make guys miss one-on-one," Thomas said. "But also being able to effect the game from multiple ways from the return game standpoint and the receiving game."

Thomas also stressed the importance of protecting the quarterback from a running back position and having the ability to pick blitzes and block.

"If you can't pass protect you're not going to play. I don't care how good you are with the ball. Nobody will ever know except for me and the coaches that you can't protect the quarterback."

For Thomas bringing in top talent should allow the best running backs to reveal themselves during spring and fall camp.

"From personal experience playing with three or four other NFL caliber tailbacks when I was in school, competition makes you better every single day. Understanding that the guys in the room are just as good as you are and can take your spot at any given moment but also trying to maximize the opportunities you're given."

The running back position will again be one to keep an eye on as the 2019 schedule will be one of the toughest, if not the toughest in the county and USC will need a strong running game to go to.