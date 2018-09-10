COLUMBIA, SC — The question going into USC's game against Texas A&M was who is going to be the starting quarterback.

Jake Bentley returned to practice field today and practiced in full and said he feels ready to play. Head Coach Will Muschamp said during his press conference that if Jake is healthy he will starting against the Aggies on Saturday.

Backup Michael Scarnecchia stepped up in a big way leading USC to 37-35 victory over Mizzou in USC's last outing. The fifth year senior, who was recruited by Steve Spurrier, threw three touchdowns and committed no turnovers in his first career start.

Even with his stellar play it's clear that this is still Jake Bentley's job and Muschamp details why.

“He's played a lot of football for us. He's got a lot of experience, and I think he's played really well for us. Obviously, Mike (Scarnecchia) has a smaller sample set and played well with his opportunity. I’m making the decision that I think helps us win," Muschamp said. "At the end of the day, that's what we are going to do, but we have two guys I have confidence that we can win with. I feel comfortable with both guys.”

It's a good problem to have. The Gamecocks now know that they have two quarterbacks that can win games for them. Even though it was his first start Scarnecchia looked like an experienced player, getting the ball out quickly to receivers and leading an even more uptempo offense. Muschamp had no doubt Mike could get the job done and appreciates what he was able to do for the team.

“We felt like he was going to play well, and certainly in the circumstances, he played extremely well. Going through the weather and all of the issues that we had coming down to a one-minute drive to win the game. You don't ever know until you see a guy do it. You either feel really comfortable about the situation, or you may be a little unsure, but I was never unsure about how Mike was going to perform.”

Jake will be making a return from injury for the first time in his career and this is huge opportunity to show an anxious fan base that he's not only back to 100 percent but that he can perform at a high level against a ranked opponent in the Aggies who just beat a hot Kentucky team.

USC has inserted is best to chance to win but it's nice to know that the Gamecocks do have options if Jake isn't quite 100 percent.

The Gamecocks and Aggies kickoff at 3:30 pm this Saturday on the SEC Network.

