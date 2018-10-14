COLUMBIA, SC — When you're the man. You're the man. You get the praise and the blame. Jake Bentley is learning that more than ever this season as the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks.

It's clear Jake hasn't been playing well in the first half of the season. He's thrown a pick in every SEC game he's played in. He did that only three times last year.

Through six games Jake has thrown 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions through 5 games. He totaled 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In football, especially the quarterback position, it's a what have you done for me lately deal. Some have wanted to see more of Michael Scarnecchia (249 yds, 3 TDs, 0 turnovers) after leading USC to a win over Mizzou in Jake's absence due to injury but Will Muschamp and the staff believe Jake is their best chance to win games given his body of work.

Saturday against Texas A&M Jake had a rough start against the Aggies, it looked like the Kentucky game all over again. He was promptly booed at Williams Brice Stadium after throwing an early interception. Where some players might implode after that, we've see that happen at the college and pro level, he shook it off and threw three touchdown passes in a solid comeback effort. He finished 17-35 with 3 touchdowns after a 3-9 start for 25 yards and an interception.

Jake also let off some steam after his first touchdown pass. He slammed his helmet on a chair on the sideline letting go of a lot of emotion trying to fire his team up. But he may be firing himself up. No doubt he's heard some of the chatter of people wanting him benched or he may be he just wants to play better given the expectations going into this year where all of his offensive weapons were back and healthy.

Mark Zerof, USA Today

A lot of it hasn't been all on Jake. His top notch receivers have dropped a ton of passes that would negate this article from being typed. 13 drops in their last two SEC loss for example. USC could be 4-1 and contending in the SEC East if a few more balls have been caught but Jake takes that hit too.

"They know I'm going to keep throwing it to them and I have all the faith in the world," Bentley said after the Texas A&M loss."The one I threw to Deebo (Samuel) was a little inside so it's not just them. It's ball placement and a lot of other things that go into it."

As USC (3-3, 2-3 SEC) goes into the bye week Jake's accuracy, playmaking and decision making has to improve if USC wants to get another bowl game under Muschamp. If that happens and say USC beats Clemson (just saying) this rough start may very well be forgotten.

Jake knows one day people love you and other days not so much.

"That's life. I mean that's really the way that I've always been brought up is you can't worry about outside influences. Other people are going to try to come at you each and every way but you just got to focus on what you believe in and surround yourself with great people," Bentley said. "My teammates. Every one of them came up to me saying they have my back and keep my head and just get through it. So I'd say the support from teammates had the biggest impact."

At the end of the day Jake's naysayers, upset fans and those who are frustrated with his play all want the same thing.

"Obviously it's disappointing to hear that from the fans but they just want to win too and so do I."

USC will host Tennessee on Oct. 27 after their bye week.

