Jaycee Horn named Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock corner Jaycee Horn has been having quite the weekend.
On Sunday, Horn was named the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
The junior had two interceptions, along with a deflected pass that led to another interception in the Gamecocks' 30-22 win over Auburn on Saturday. Before Saturday's game, Horn had zero interceptions in his career at South Carolina. The Alpharetta, Ga. native was also credited with four pass break ups and three tackles in the win.
Horn is the fifth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week honors since 2004. The most recent recipient was Israel Mukuamu in 2019.