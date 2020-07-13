USC's Jay Urich starting a non-profit organization called Original Design.

USC QB Jay Urich announced on Monday that he is starting a non-profit organization called Original Design.

USC quarterback Jay Urich made headlines a few weeks ago with his "Matter is the Minimum" sign at a protest in Downtown Columbia. Now, the rising junior is taking his stance on social change one step further.

Urich announced on Monday that he is developing a non-profit organization called Original Design. Original Design is meant to help promote health and wellness to children primarily ages 10-12. The Upstate native said the goal of Original Design is to "provide resources, opportunities and supportive relationships necessary for children to lead healthy and honorable lives."

Urich says Original Design is going to focus on three things: public health, faith and football. The non-profit will sponsor football camps to emphasize living a healthy lifestyle, as well as help build identity and character through faith.

When Urich came up with the idea of a non-profit, he reached out to Marcus Lattimore and Connor Shaw - the former and current Director of Football Student-Athlete Development. Both Lattimore and Shaw supported Urich fully, and offered to help in any way they can. The two former players are now on Original Design's executive board, along with Urich.