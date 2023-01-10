x
USC Gamecocks

Juice Wells coming back for another season

The All-SEC receiver led the Gamecocks in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2022.
Credit: AP
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Juice is running it back for another season in the Garnet and Black. 

Gamecock receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. announced Monday that he will return for another season with South Carolina. 

As the leading receiver for South Carolina last season, Wells led the team in receiving yards with 928 and touchdowns with six. His 928 receiving yards were also 4th in the SEC. 

Wells and quarterback Spencer Rattler are viewed as a package deal. Prior to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Wells spoke on record saying that his decision could depend on Rattler's decision. 

It did not take long for Shane Beamer to receive a massive dose of job security

