Juice Wells coming back for another season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Juice is running it back for another season in the Garnet and Black.
Gamecock receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. announced Monday that he will return for another season with South Carolina.
As the leading receiver for South Carolina last season, Wells led the team in receiving yards with 928 and touchdowns with six. His 928 receiving yards were also 4th in the SEC.
Wells and quarterback Spencer Rattler are viewed as a package deal. Prior to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Wells spoke on record saying that his decision could depend on Rattler's decision.