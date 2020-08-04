COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston held a teleconference on Wednesday giving an update on his USC Baseball program after their season was cut short. South Carolina was only able to play 16 games, in which they went 12-and-4. The team won 5 of their first 6 games, and then ended the shortened season on a 5-game win streak. Kingston said the last time he saw his players in person, he believed they would keep playing, whether it would be without fans, or after a short postponment. Once the season was cancelled, the majority of his players went home, with a few staying in Columbia.

For George Callil, home is Australia. Kingston said the infielder flew to Australia, and upon landing in the country, Callil was put in an unexpected, mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel. Kingston said the senior thought he would land and go to his parents house, but instead, he was forced into quarantine having just flown from the United States. Kingston said he spoke with Callil on Tuesday, and said he has two days left of his quarantine, and then Callil can finally go home to his family.

On the conference call, Kingston also touched on the NCAA's decision to grant graduating seniors in spring sports an extra year of eligibility. Kingston said he believes the NCAA made the right decision, that student athletes deserve to play four years of competition. USC has four seniors on the roster, and Kingston says all four of them hope to move on to professional baseball. However, with this year’s MLB draft shrinking from 40 rounds to 5 rounds, Kingston says there’s a possibility not all of the seniors will be taken. He expects to continue conversation with the four seniors as the draft process continues to determine if any of them will be returning to the team next season.