COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maik Kotsar and Jermaine Couisnard receive All-SEC postseason awards. Kotsar was named to the All-SEC Second Team, while Couisnard made the All-Freshman Team. These are the first postseason awards for both players.

Maik Kotsar had his best year in a Gamecock jersey. The senior averaged 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He scored in double figures 20 times, three of those times being 20+ points games. Kotsar is a four-year starter for USC, helping his team capture 51 conference wins during his career.

Jermaine Couisnard led his team during SEC play with 14.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. The redshirt freshman also had 13 double-figure scoring games during SEC play. Couisnard is a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week recipient.

This marks the fifth straight season that USC has had a player on the First or Second team, and the second straight season that the program has had a player on the All-Freshman Team.