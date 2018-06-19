In March David Robinson and his son David Jr started a fun bust massive undertaking in Charleston. It took over 5,000 pieces to do it but they built a mini Williams Brice Stadium out of Legos. Some pieces came from all over the world. When they got all the parts David Sr., had in-depth knowledge of the look of the stadium.

"I've been going to games at Williams Brice since 1981. My dad took me before one of the upper decks was even in place. There was only one upper deck on one side. So I've been every year to games. I had season tickets at one point, went to the school there, worked at the stadium so yeah pretty familiar with it."

After averaging about six hours of week from the start, they finished it together. David said they making the ramps was the hardest part but through legos he and his son were able to form a bond.

"It's been great because honestly my son is not into the Gamecocks and sports as much as I am and I'm not necessarily into a lot of what kids are into these days, video games and Fortnite and this was something we could do together."

David added, "it was kind of a common (ground)-the toy side of it from him, the Gamecock side for me. We work on a certain part I'd show him a picture of what it supposed to look like, we would work on it, get the finished product and realized it was pretty darn close and it was a neat little reaction from him."

The cost for this project was almost $600. David sent out a tweet with pics of the lego stadium last Monday and the response has been pretty intense. Gamecock legends like George Rogers, Alshon Jeffery and Connor Shaw sent messages to the pair praising their work.

Son and I finished our Lego project. Turned out well, I think. Over 5k pieces and many hours. My son wanted y’all to see it @MarcusLattimore @cmshaw14 @TheWorldof_AJ @clownejd pic.twitter.com/SOb6iETXDu — David Robinson (@DavidRo50) June 11, 2018

This is awesome! — George Rogers (@georgerogers38) June 11, 2018

🤙🏽 — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) June 11, 2018

Dude that is insane — Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) June 11, 2018

This is a lego family. David Jr., started out with pretty big Stars Wars sets and his dad got the lego love with a Greeny Bay Lambeau Field set when he was a kid. Through this experience David Jr., who is 15 years old, reminded his dad of an important life lesson.

No project is too big or too small. If you want to do something do it," David Sr., said. "I'm just very particular. Once I started this I wasn't going to start until I got it just right. I'm not a very patient person. My son had to help me with that in terms of legos and in terms of how long this took. A few times I said maybe we'll just throw something together and finish this thing and he said no let's do it the right way. So taking the time to do something the right way is one of the things I took out of something like this."

What's the next project for David and his son? Well they are thinking about doing Founders Park.

Some fans from other teams have reached out but David says they aren't doing any Clemson or Georgia stadiums any time soon.

