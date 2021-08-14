Luke Doty listed as questionable for season opener

The Gamecocks projected starter at Quarterback injured his foot during practice on Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Luke Doty's status for the Gamecocks season opener is now up in the air.

According to Shane Beamer, Doty suffered a foot sprain during Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Carolina's season opener against Eastern Illinois on September 4th.

"He got stepped on in practice in one of the very last periods on a red-zone play," Beamer said following Saturday's scrimmage. "After practice, the foot started bothering him. He got a ton of tests done this morning. Thank God it's not as bad as we thought. He is questionable, I would say right now for the first game."

Doty entered preseason camp as the Gamecocks projected starter at QB after an impressive spring practice season. In eight games of action last year, Doty completed 43-of-71 passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns and took over as the starter for Carolina's final 2.5 games.

With Doty being out, Beamer stated Saturday that transfer QB Jason Brown took the majority of first-team reps at QB. He added that true freshman Colten Gauthier and even former QB turned Wide Receiver Dakereon Joyner also took reps at the Quarterback spot Saturday.

If Doty isn't available for the season opener, it's expected that either Brown or Gauthier will be under center for the Gamecocks on September 4th against Eastern Illinois.