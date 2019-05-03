COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scoring touchdowns, dodging defenders and making plays on the football field is how most South Carolina fans remember Marcus Lattimore. But now, he's out to make a different kind of impact on USC football that's just as powerful as his memorable career highlight reel.

Marcus finished his time at USC with the most rushing touchdowns in a career (38), and set the record for the most rushing TDs in a single season (17). But, he suffered two devastating injuries in both of his knees.

Lattimore was drafted by the 49ers in 2013 but retired having never played a down in the NFL because of his injuries. He knows what's like to have the spotlight and to deal with the aftermath once it goes out.

Marcus Lattimore

Lattimore eventually started his own foundation to give back and went on to be head coach of Heathwood Hall's football program for one season.

Now, he's returned to USC in a very different capacity and says he's found his true calling thanks to Will Muschamp.

Marcus Lattimore speaks after being introduced as USC's Director Of Player Development on January 12, 2018.

"For him to think that much of me ... I'm forever grateful because this has ended up being a revelation for me," Lattimore said. "I know what I want to do with the rest of my life because I've been in this position."

His role as director of player development at USC requires Lattimore to wear a lot of hats. Marcus said he's had to be a mentor, counselor and psychologist in his first year while finding time in what can be hectic schedule for student athletes. But the goal is for these young men to recognize their issues and surroundings, to stop a pattern of behavior and prevent future problems.

"You have to have strategies and exercises to be able to help these guys and make sure that they understand the negative behavior that sometimes we have stems from places they don't understand," Lattimore said. "So, them understanding that helps them break those negative patterns and bad decisions, and I think that's what we all want."

With his second year right in front of him, Marcus is on a mission for more players to understand what it means to truly win -- not only on the field, but in life.

"When they see the things they think used to matter don't matter, those material things ... It's a great day in my life and in my mind and makes it so fulfilling when that clicks (for them)."

During spring practice, the players will also be developing off of the field. The team will participate in a new program called Mastering Your Emotions.

Programs like that and others, like the 'Beyond Sports' Professional Development and Internship Program through the Dodie Anderson Academic Achievement Center, are other ways Marcus is trying to help ensure success for the Gamecocks, long after their playing days are over.