Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina says they're working to add metal detectors to Williams-Brice Stadium in an effort to increase security at events at the stadium. In fact, some of those devices will be in place if you go to the stadium this weekend.

The Southeastern Conference made a recommendation that metal detectors be used at SEC football stadiums and other events on each campus by the fall of 2020. It would be up to each campus to determine what events the devices would be used at.

In keeping with that plan, USC officials said they will use a limited number of the detectors on a test run at this Saturday's game against Missouri and again for the October 27 home football game against Tennessee. The plan is looking to install them permanently down the road.

“Creating as safe an environment as possible where fans can have an enjoyable experience in our venues is paramount to our game day operations,” said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner in a written statement. “At South Carolina and around the SEC, we are always looking at our security measures to make sure they meet the standards set by the local, regional and national authorities who help guide our decision-making on security issues.”

The school says earlier this year Williams-Brice Stadium was one of 10 recipients (3 from NCAA schools) to receive the Facility of Merit for Safety and Security Award from the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security. The award recognizes a facility that has performed above and beyond normal operations to demonstrate an innovative approach to enhancing safety and security.

USC was also one of the first schools in the SEC to implement a clear bag policy which began in 2016, a year before the SEC required it.

USC athletics officials say fans are reminded that security is everyone’s responsibility and are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. You can use the fan text message line or make contact with any of the hundreds of law enforcement officers working the game

