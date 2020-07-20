Israel Mukuamu named to Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

USC junior Israel Mukuamu has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior Israel Mukuamu has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List for the 2020 season. The award is given to the nation's best defensive back.

Mukuamu was an AP second-team All-SEC selection last season. The Louisiana native led the team with four interceptions in 2019, including three in the double-overtime win against third-ranked Georgia. For his career, Mukuamu has over 70 tackles, along with 10 pass deflections, five interceptions and one forced fumble.

Last week, Mukuamu was named to Phil Steele's preseason second-team All-SEC squad, as well as Steele's fourth-team All-America.