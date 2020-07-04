COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Will Muschamp spoke to the media via teleconference on Monday for the first time since his spring season was cut short due to COVID-19. The head coach described how the program’s day-to-day operations have changed due to the virus.

Muschamp said he speaks to his players via video chat four hours a week, and his staff is in contact via text message with players every day.

One of the staff members Muschamp said has been doing a fantastic job during this time is Connor Shaw. Shaw joined the program in January as the new Director of Player Development, replacing Marcus Lattimore. According to Muschamp, Shaw meets with the team once a week to discuss topics such as mental health and how to get into a rhythm while at home. The head coach also said Shaw has come up with ideas to keep the team connected like having a Madden tournament.

Another staff member Muschamp highlighted is Paul Jackson. The Director of Strength and Conditioning has been creating workout plans based on what players have available to them at home.

Muschamp says he is preparing his team and staff as if the college football season will start on time. He says until he’s told otherwise, his team will be focused on playing football in the fall in front of fans at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is set to open up the season September 5th at home against Coastal Carolina.