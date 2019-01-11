COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NCAA has turned down South Carolina's request for a waiver to make Texas transfer Destiny Littleton immediately eligible to play for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says the NCAA also denied the school's appeal after the initial decision.

Littleton will practice with the team this season and have two years left to play with the Gamecocks.

The 5-foot-9 guard from San Diego was a McDonald's All-American in high school. She played 33 games for Texas a year ago, averaging 8.4 points and shot 32.3% from 3-point range.

Staley had hoped Littleton could add some experience to a team with six newcomers. Staley says Littleton was "devastated" by the NCAA's decision.

The eighth-ranked Gamecocks open the season Tuesday night against Alabama State.

