COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina tight end Kiel Pollard says his football career is over after he suffered a neck injury at practice.

Pollard told his story on his Instagram page Friday, explaining what happened recently at practice. According to him, the injury happened last week.

"I did something that every football player knows not to do, I ducked my head while blocking. As I waited on the exam table I thought everything was straight. To my surprise, after the MRI was completed and what felt like the longest 2 hours of my life, I was informed that I would be out for 4-6 weeks with a broken neck. I was perfectly fine with that. I felt no pain and my body was tired so I felt that rest was in order. This week that changed when I found out that last Tuesday would be my last time playing football. Not that I'm not able, but that it's not safe for me to do so."

Kiel, who's from Moultrie, Georgia, was going into his senior year. The Gamecocks team website said Kiel was expected to get more playing time this year, and "expected to be a big part of the offense in 2019."

Last season, he had 15 reception for 185 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67 yard score against Clemson.

"I have loved football and always will! It was my desire to rock Willy B Stadium this year and then play in the NFL but I am aware that God has greater plans for my life! I KNOW THAT I AM MORE THAN FOOTBALL!!! Please don't feel sorry for me because football has been good to me. Football has provided me with a great education in which I will be graduating in December this year! I am smart enough to know God doesn't give anyone a gift that he doesn't plan on using! So with that being said one chapter ends and another begins! 87 out."