COLUMBIA, SC — After USC hosts Tennessee on Saturday night they'll have an early kickoff time against Ole Miss the following week.

The SEC announced on Monday that the Gamecocks will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at noon on Saturday, November 3rd in Oxford. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2009.

USC has won the last two meetings. Current USC quarterbacks coach Dan Werner returns to face his old school as well.

he game will be televised on the SEC Network.

