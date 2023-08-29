Panthers waive former Gamecock receivers Vann and Smith

Josh Vann and Shi Smith were among those who players who were cut Tuesday as the Panthers trimmed their roster down to the 53-player limit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of former South Carolina receivers saw their chances of making the regular season roster for the Carolina Panthers end, for now.

Josh Vann and Shi Smith were two of the players who were waived Tuesday as Carolina's roster is now set at the 53-player limit for the regular season.

Vann was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in late April after he was passed over in the NFL Draft. Smith had been with Carolina after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Gamecock defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth, who practiced Tuesday, was part of the afternoon wave of cuts.