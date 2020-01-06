COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina men's basketball assistant Perry Clark announced on Monday that he will be retiring. Clark coached at USC for the past seven seasons, including the 2016-2017 season where the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four.

Prior to coming to Columbia, Clark was a head coach at Tulane, University of Miami (Florida) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He has over 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 15 years combined as a head coach.

"Physically I am fine; I have never felt in better shape than I'm in right now," Clark said. "Stepping away now gives me an opportunity to do some things in life I have interest in and have wanted to do. My time at South Carolina has been precious and I've built some lifetime friendships and relationships I'll always cherish. I take so much pride in the programs I've been a part of during my career, and helping to build them. Our run to the 2017 Final Four was incredible. I say thanks to all of my players, fellow staff members and everyone who has been a part of my career."

Head coach Frank Martin said on Clark's retirement, "Perry has been a dear friend for over 25 years, and obviously, he has been a huge part of building our program that advanced to a Final Four. I can't thank PC enough for his commitment and loyalty to all of us at Carolina."