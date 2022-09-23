South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield says his starting quarterback is obsessed with learning from his mistakes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear.

After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.

While Rattler's five interceptions are a concern, the Gamecock offense has connected on more explosive plays with #7 at the controls. When the mistakes have cropped up, Rattler has been very proactive in terms of trying to prevent a repeat performance.

“Every single week, he (Rattler) screws something up, then he spends the whole following week fixing it,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said during this weekly news conference on Wednesday.

“It’s been really cool to see his work ethic. The good thing about him is he knows he doesn’t know everything, so he’s attacking everything each week. I’m excited," he added. "He hasn’t played a lot of layup games; he’s played three really talented defenses. The way he played and handled himself kept his head and never lost his mind, it’s a good sign of things to come.”