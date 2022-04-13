Rep. Clyburn invites South Carolina Women's Basketball to White House

Coach Dawn Staley was also presented with a flag that flew over the Capitol on April 6.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks have an open invitation to visit the White House following a speech by Rep. Jim Clyburn.

The team had just taken its victory lap through the heart of Columbia to the State House where athletes, leaders and politicians were waiting to once again congratulate them for their national title win.

An event that had already drawn crowds of hundreds to the streets in celebration was made that much sweeter when the U.S. representative made the announcement that their win would now be on the congressional record in Washington - a city they will soon have the chance to visit.

"In a few weeks, you all are going to be visiting your nation's capital and you will be received at the White House by the president of the United States," Clyburn said. "I'll leave the date for y'all to work out, but he made the commitment that he'll do it and y'all can decide when you want to come."