USC women's soccer senior Ryan Gareis named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women's soccer senior Ryan Gareis has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week following the Gamecocks 2-1 double-overtime win against Vanderbilt on Sunday. This is Gareis' first time winning the award in her Gamecock career.

The forward scored the opening goal against Vanderbilt and helped draw a penalty that led to the game-winning penalty kick for Carolina. Gareis finished the game with three shots, all on goal, in the win over the Commodores. This was the Gamecocks first overtime win since 2017.

"Ryan had an excellent game on the weekend and happy that her efforts were rewarded with a goal," head coach Shelley Smith said. "I am proud of her for earning this recognition and look forward to her continuing to bring that level of play through the rest of this SEC season."