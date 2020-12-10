South Carolina left guard Sadarius Hutcherson named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

USC's Sadarius Hutcherson named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Gamecocks 41-7 win over Vanderbilt.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina left guard Sadarius Hutcherson has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in USC's 41-7 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The redshirt senior helped lead the offensive line as the Gamecocks tallied 289 rushing yards against Vanderbilt, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. USC scored five touchdowns, all on the ground, in the win. The 289 rushing yards was the most yards on the ground for South Carolina against an FBS opponent since 2001.

In the win against Vanderbilt, Hutcherson had a grade of 88 percent with seven knockdowns and no missed assignments.