USC fifth-year senior Sadarius Hutcherson named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced that South Carolina OL Sadarius Hutcherson was one of 85 interior lineman named to the award's watch list.

The 320-pound lineman is the most experienced player on the Gamecocks roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts.

Hutcherson was also named to Phil Steele's preseason All-SEC squad.