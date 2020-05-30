COLUMBIA, S.C. — Add another "birdie" to the group!

On Saturday, 2021 guard Saniya Rivers announced via Twitter her commitment to play basketball for Dawn Staley and South Carolina.

The Wilmington, N.C. native is the number 3 overall recruit and number 2 overall guard, according to ESPN. She was the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

According to her ESPN profile, Rivers was a NCBCA 1st team All-State in 2020, USA Today North Carolina Player of the Year in 2019, AP North Carolina Co-Player of the Year in 2019, and NCBCA 2nd team All-State in 2018.