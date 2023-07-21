South Carolina is picked to finish third in the SEC Eastern Division

The league preseason media poll has placed the Gamecocks behind Georgia and Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If the SEC preseason media poll holds, South Carolina will finish third in the Eastern Division behind Georgia and Tennessee.

The defending two-time national champion has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to the poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days in Nashville.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win, while the Eastern Division with 2011 points, including 265 first-place votes/ Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina received 1254 points.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.