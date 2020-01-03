COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before the Gamecocks tipped off against Texas A&M, seniors Keke Herbert Harrigan and Ty Harris were honored for all their accomplishments while in Columbia.

Both Harrigan and Harris have an impressive resume as Gamecocks. They were both on the 2017 National Championship team. In addition, they helped the Gamecocks win two SEC regular season titles, as well as two SEC tournament titles. The duo has advanced to the NCAA Regionals every season and never finished a year ranked lower than 16th in the AP Poll.

After the two seniors were honored, the team was presented their SEC regular season championship trophy. This is the programs fifth conference championship in the past seven seasons. With the win over Texas A&M, the team also set a new program record with 23 straight wins. Dawn Staley and crew will now look to the SEC Tournament beginning this upcoming week in Greenville.